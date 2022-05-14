US, Russian defence chiefs speak for 1st time since Ukraine war



Washington: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu spoke over the phone, marking the first conversation between the two top officials since Moscow began its war against Ukraine on February 24

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said during the call on Friday, Austin “urged an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication”.

According to Kirby, the last time Austin and Shoigu spoke to each other was on February 18.

“The Secretary urged an end to the conflict in Ukraine and he emphasized the importance of maintaining communication,” the Press Secretary said at a briefing later.

In a brief statement issued on Friday, the Russian Defence Ministry said Shoigu and Austin discussed topical issues of international security, including the situation in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley is expected to reach out to his Russian counterpart, Valery Gerasimov, to request a phone call, according to a CNN report citing an American defence official.

The two last spoke on February 11.