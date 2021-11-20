US service member detained for refusing sobriety test after car accident

Seoul: A US service member stationed in South Korea was detained by local police after refusing to take a field sobriety test following a minor car accident, authorities said on Saturday.

The Air Force staff sergeant was nabbed for bumping into a car parked on a street in Sinsa-dong in southern Seoul on Friday evening and refusing police’s request for the breathalyser test, the Gangnam Police Station said.

Police officers reached the scene after a report from the parked car’s owner and caught the staff sergeant after chasing his car for about 300 meters, it noted.

According to officers, the service member was handed over to the US Forces Korea military police, Yonhap news agency reported.