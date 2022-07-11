US trade representative tests positive for Covid-19

Washington: US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has said that she tested positive for Covid-19.

“On Saturday, I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m fully vaccinated and boosted, isolating at home and following the advice of my doctor,” he added in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

On Thursday and Friday, Tai met with Mary Ng, Canada’s Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business, and Economic Development, and Mexican Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier in Vancouver for the second meeting of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement Free Trade Commission.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has also tested positive for Covid-19, said his spokesman Justin Goodman in a statement on Sunday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

“As a part of his regular testing regimen, Leader Schumer received a positive test result for Covid-19. The leader is fully vaccinated and double boosted, and has very mild symptoms,” said the statement.

Schumer and Tai join a number of high-profile officials who had tested positive in recent months, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice-President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the US has exceeded 88 million, with more than one million-related deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.