Use Christ’s ideals in everyday life: Goa CM’s Easter message



Panaji: Ideals of Jesus Christ should be implemented in everyday life, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in his message to the state on Easter Sunday eve.

“Easter is an auspicious occasion when we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ – manifestations of the triumph of good over evil. The world remembers the great message of love, sacrifice, forgiveness, compassion and brotherhood, which Lord Jesus Christ gave to humanity,” Sawant said.

“As we celebrate this very important occasion, let us try to practice, in our day-to-day life, these ideals which can make the world a better place to live in,” he added.

In his message to Goa, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also said that Christ “preached the eternal values of love, compassion, brotherhood and forgiveness that are still relevant to today’s world afflicted by many evils”.

A spokesperson for Goa’s Roman Catholic Church said that the state and central government’s Covid-19 related protocols would be strictly followed during the Easter Sunday services, which are scheduled to be held in churches across the state.

“Due to the SOPs, we will not be able to have too many people in the Church premises at one time, because of which we will be conducting additional masses. The church premises will be fumigated and sanitised after every service and temperatures will be examined before the parishioners enter the church,” a spokesperson said.

Nearly 26 per cent of the state’s 1.5 population is Catholic in religious orientation.