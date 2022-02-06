Use Police Schools to provide self-defence training for women – Bommai

Bengaluru: The Home Department had been instructed to use Police Training Schools to provide self-defence training for women, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Chief Minister in his address after launching the “Obavva Art of Self Defence Training’ organised by the Social Welfare department said, soon Self Defence Training would be introduced for girl students in schools and colleges.

Women have venerable respect and position in society. But the perverts look at them in a cheap manner. Many laws have been passed, programmes formulated and funds have been spent to stop harassment and atrocities on women. But there is a need for imparting self-defence training too for them. The rogue elements could be taught a lesson if women are trained in self-defence,” Bommai said.

Departments of Law, Education, Home along with society should work together to ensure the safety and dignity of women. Good programmes have been formulated through boarding schools of the state for women’s protection. This programme should go on throughout the year. All the programmes would be integrated and a new programme would be implemented for women’s safety, Bommai said.

Self Confidence needed for Self Defence

Self-confidence is needed for self-defence. One who is self-confident would defend oneself most ably. Self-confidence is like a tonic for self-defence. The Social Welfare minister and officials of the department are giving that tonic to you. An ambitious programme is being charted to provide self-defence training for 50,000 girls students in Backward Classes and Social Welfare department hostels. It has been aptly named after Onake Obavva, the name itself gives the strength to fight, Bommai said.

Women Power

We all have read the courageous story of Onake Obavva. Karnataka is proud of its legacy of such courageous women. Kitturu Chennamma, Belavadi Mallamma, Onake Obavva..they were more courageous than men. They are our inspiration, he said.

Top spot for Karnataka

The Chief Minister wanted Karnataka to hit the top spot in the country by the time the state would celebrate 75th Rajyotsava. The state government would work to provide education, employment and inspiration to achieve that, Bommai said.

Special Programme for women’s protection

The State government has decided to induct 7500 more NCC cadets annually with an allocation of Rs 1200 per cadet, 75 more NCC units would be started in schools and colleges. NCC Cadet strength in the state would be raised to over 50,000 by 2023. A special programme is being formulated to impart self defence training on par with military training for women, Bommai said.

A strong foundation has been laid today for self-defence programmes. It has been decided to celebrate Keladi Chennamma and Belavadi Mallamma Utsavs, he said.