Use Your Head-Use A Helmet! 2-Wheeler Riders Without HELMET Slapped with Fines by City Cops

725 cases booked and Rs 3.6 lakhs collected in fines for not wearing helmet violation

Mangaluru: The Third Day of the Week-Long Traffic Violations Drive by the City Traffic Police under the direction of Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, saw the police cracking down on two-wheeler riders going a joy-ride without wearing helmet or wearing substandard helmets. Apart from slapping a Rs 500 fine for not wearing a helmet or wearing non-ISI marked helmet, the cops also created an awareness among two-wheeler riders on using helmets which meet safety standards.

As per the city traffic police and the Road Transport Authority (RTA) have found that even though 90 per cent of two-wheeler riders do use helmets, some of them use non-ISI marked ones. A non-ISI marked helmet costs around Rs 400-Rs 500 while an ISI-marked one costs between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000, said a senior police official of the traffic wing. ACP (traffic) M A Nataraj said that Section 129 of the IMV Act states that two-wheeler riders should wear protective headgear and check the quality of the gear while purchasing. “Traffic cops won’t be able to assess the quality of helmets by stopping motorists, so we have decided to carry out this Drive and also create awareness on using helmets that meet safety standards. We see a large number of riders use helmets which are used at construction sites, for prevention of falling stones or construction debris- and such helmets are unfit for riding use. Even though use of helmets is mandatory, however, a large section of motorists continues to flout norms, while we have observed that two-wheelers remain the most unsafe mode of transport” said Nataraj.

Sources reveal that in Karnataka, the use of helmets by those riding two-wheelers has been compulsory since 2006. Does that mean that everybody wears one? Of course not – this is India where often laws are obeyed only if people think that they will be punished for not doing so. Even pillion riders are supposed to wear helmets also, which is flouted. I have noticed two wheeler riders outside the City rarely wear helmets in those areas. As we get closer to the city, the helmets start appearing. Almost everybody wears them in the city centre – in direct correlation to the number of traffic policemen in the vicinity. And also because of the fact that the use of helmets is compulsory only within city limits. Maybe rural heads are stronger! Why is it so hard for people to understand that the use of helmets is not about obeying some mindless law to avoid a fine, but about potentially saving a life – their own?

So many people have died because of road accidents, who could have been saved if they had only worn a helmet. Most fatalities of two wheeler riders are because of head injuries. Ask some riders why they were against helmets. Some of the responses were : “It feels too hot.”; “It spoils my hairstyle.”; “This rule is only made by the government to help helmet manufacturers.” And one of the most illogical : “I am only going a short distance.” Because accidents of course only happen if the journey is longer than a certain minimum distance, right? No?

This Group wearing such Helmets are fit for Construction Sites and not for Riding on Road!

Another strange aspect of it all – the rule only covers the person riding the bike. The pillion rider, the little children clinging on to the adult are clearly not thought to be in any danger. It may be hot, it may mess up your hair, it may be cumbersome to lug around. But a helmet can quite simply save a life. Yours. If you’re a bike or scooter rider, the next time you are caught riding without an Indian Standard Institute (ISI)-marked helmet, be ready to face the ire of the traffic police as you will be booked for not wearing a helmet. Riders are putting their lives at peril by buying and using low-quality helmets

“We have been telling city motorists to wear proper protective gear, because wearing bad or cheap helmets is as good as not wearing a helmet. They will be booked if they are found wearing low-standard safety gear. But the worrying factor is the riders are not considering their own safety, but are wearing low- standard helmets out of fear that traffic cops would penalize them for not wearing one. They should understand that their safety is the first concern,’ added ACP M A Nataraj.

In conclusion, even though the RTO and Traffic Police department have been successful in implementing the rule and ensuring that the riders and pillion riders wear safety gear, many are not adhering to the rules. But there have been dismaying instances of fatal accidents where the riders were found clutching their helmets in their arms rather than wearing them! In some cases, the riders died because they were wearing cheap helmets with only a cloth covering their head from inside. We still have a long way to go before we can make motorists understand that it’s important to value their lives. So, USE YOUR HEAD, USE A HELMET- and SAVE YOUR LIFE in case of an ACCIDENT!

