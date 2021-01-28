Spread the love



















‘Using Black Magic My Tenant Forged My Property, Harassed Me & Plans to Kill Me’- Vasanthi Uday

Mangaluru : It is very shameful to note that the government, district administration, law-enforcement authorities, and other concerned people are not coming to the rescue of a widowed wife of Uday Kumar, who served for 51st CRPF and was martyred at Chhattisgarh on August 6, 2006 in a bomb explosion. While this brave soldier sacrificed his life fighting for the country, it is very sad to note that his wife has been put into hardship, facing all kinds of problems from a couple she trusted, and while she has been going through a horrific life all these years, in the hands of two people whom she had rented a portion of her house, the government, district administration, police and others have turned a blind eye against her grievances and sorrows. Bah humbug !

Since it has been years now that the victim of harassment in the hands of a couple has been facing hardship, and neither the government, nor the district administration or even the police have come to her rescue, a few like-minded organizations and youth associations , to name a few -Barke friends, Derebail Konchadi Yuvaka Mandala, M Devadas-President of Janashakthi Seva Trust, Subodhaya Alva- Secretary of DCC, Surseh Shetty and Dayanand Shette- Ex-corporators, among others, have joined hands in the fight for the widow of the martyred CRPF soldier, Udaya, whose property was allegedly taken over by a person, using illegal means.

Vasanthi Uday, a resident of Bolpugudde near Kavoor in the City is the widowed wife of (late) Uday Kumar, who served for the 51st Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and was martyred while in act of duty at Chhattisgarh on 6 August 2006. Addressing the media persons with tears rolling down her eyes, Vasanthi Uday narrated her horrific story, where she said, ” With the ex-gratia received, I had built a house after the death of my husband, in which I live with my two sons. Due to my health conditions, where I am suffering hyperthyroidism which makes me feel dizzy, I was not able to get a government job on compassionate grounds, so in order to earn a little income to support myself and my two kids, I rented a portion of my house to couple whom I trusted, but it turned out they put me into a bad situation which I am encountering”

Vasanthi further said, “In November 2016, I had rented a portion of my home to a couple, Mrs Mamatha and Sunil Kumar, both 46 years of age, residents of Mangaluru. Unfortunately Sunil has not paid the rent for the last four months, apart from that Sunil had forged my house documents and had transferred the property in his name. Sunil, using several illegal tactics including Reiki and black magic, had forced me to sign property documents without my knowledge. It was a total forgery, since I never signed it on the documents voluntarily. He had also taken out a huge loan in my name, and now I am stuck in repaying the loan. which I am having to repay. Now has filed a police complaint against me and my two teenage sons. I tried several ways including legal action but all in vain, since no one is coming forward to help me,”.

“Even though I had filed a complaint against Sunil for harassment, forgery, and also receiving a life threat, it seems like the police are siding with him and not supporting me , in spite of Sunil having been threatening me and my teenage sons. Sunil has even filed a false complaint against my two sons at Kavoor police station. As I am unable to work and pay loans, therefore, in order to support my family, my 19-year-old pursuing his studies has started to work . The issue has been brought to the notice of higher officials of CRPF in Bengaluru, and they even visited Mangaluru and spoke to concerned government officials including city police commissioner and deputy commissioner on behalf of me, the life and hardship that I am facing due to Sunil and his wife.

In the meantime, sources reveal that Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra had said that the Deputy Commissioner has no role to play when someone alleges forgery. “The victim has to file a complaint and it will be investigated, including the FSL report. I cannot give any remedy” had said the DC. The like-minded organizations have decided to wait for a few more days to see the progress in this case, and if no justice is served to Ms Vasanthi soon, they will resort to different means in order to save Vasanthi from this mess and get her justice in this case.