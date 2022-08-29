Using German Technology Stage & Pandal All Set at Goldfinch City Ground for PM’s Visit  

Using German Technology Stage & Pandal Getting Set at Goldfinch City Ground for PM Narendra Modi’s Visit on 2 September 2022. One-two ne lakh beneficiaries are expected to attend PM’s programme at the GFC Ground at 3.30 pm on 2 September

Mangaluru: After laying the foundation stone for various development works worth Rs 3,600 crore to Rs 4,500 crore, at the New Mangalore Port on 2 September 2022, PM Narendra Modi will address a mass convention of over one-two lakh beneficiaries of various government schemes, at the Goldfinch City ground, Kuloor, Mangaluru. A huge STAGE and a PANDAL is being set up using German technology in the view of rainfall in the forecast. The entire 30 acre land in Goldfinch City Grounds is being cleaned and a road is being laid. Axis Event Management company from Delhi has undertaken the arrangement at the Grounds, and equipment/materials have been transported from Bengaluru and other places.

The weeds are being cleared and the land is being levelled to ensure that water does not stagnate.Other basic amenities, like toilets etc are being provided. The work has been getting delayed due to rains every now and then. As per the IMD prediction, heavy rains are expected on 2 September in the region, and therefore huge pandals are getting installed to accommodate close to 1-2 lakhs of people. Accordingly, the stage has been built on an elevated position, to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the public.

The main dais/stage is 80 feet wide, 60 feet long and 20 feet in height is being installed. Temporary drainage is being built around the open space to prevent water flowing into the ground in case of rain. Roads leading to the venue have been restored, asphalted and potholes have been filled. It is learnt that New Mangalore Port Authority has been entrusted with the responsibility of tidying the GFC grounds for the event. A separate path is being constructed on the Grounds. The ground compound grills are getting a fresh coat of yellowish paint. Further, a helipad is also being readied.

The district minister in charge Sunil Kumar has directed officials to take up all necessary measures, to make the programme successful. Officials of various departments have been asked to prepare lists of government scheme beneficiaries, and arrange transportation to bring them to the programme. Since the Prime Minister will be arriving at the programme venue at around 4pm, officials have been told to ensure that scheme beneficiaries and the public are seated in the auditorium well in advance.

Elaborate security arrangements will be in place, and hence people should reach the venue in advance. Lunch will be arranged for all at the venue. Officials, who have been given various responsibilities related to the Prime Minister’s visit, have been directed not to hand over their prescribed jobs to their colleagues or others. Sources reveal that during his talk at the venue, the Prime Minister would announce more development packages for Dakshina Kannada district.

Deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra had said that it is the responsibility of every single official, to ensure that all protocols are followed during the visit of the Prime Minister. Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar requested people to reach the programme venue at least one hour prior to schedule. Detailed information regarding parking and traffic arrangements will be shared soon, he said.

Roads are also getting a facelift from Mangalore International Airport to NMPT/Goldfinch City Grounds in case PM decides to travel by road and not by helicopter. Potholes from airport to Kulur are being quickly filled. Arrangements are also being made for the stay of PM Modi, in case there are last minute changes in his itinerary. As per protocol two facilities are being checked for his stay. One at Circuit House in the city and second is the NMPT guest house.

The preparations are overseen by MP Nalin Kateel, minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLAs Bharath Shetty, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, Mangaluru City Corporation commissioner Akshay Sridhar and police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, among other officials.

Like this: Like Loading...