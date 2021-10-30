Spread the love



















USTR Tai to visit S.Korea next month for talks

Seoul/Washington: US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai will visit South Korea next month as part of a three-nation trip that will also take her to Japan and India, her office has announced.

Tai will be accompanied by Deputy USTR Sarah Bianchi on her visit that will begin November 15, reports Yonhap News Agency.

They will “travel to Tokyo, Seoul, and New Delhi to meet with government officials and stakeholders to discuss the enduring US commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and to strengthen trade and economic relationships with key allies and partners”, the office of the USTR said in a statement on Friday.

This will mark the first visit to Seoul by the top US trade official since 2011.

The USTR will arrive in Japan on November 15, followed by the five-day trip to Seoul from November 18.

Her trip will end in India as she will return home on November 24.

The US is South Korea’s second-largest trading partner, and South Korea is the US’ sixth largest.

