‘Utkal Divas Celebration’ hosted by Mangaluru Odia Cultural Association

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Odia Cultural Association (MOCA) organised the Utkal Divas Celebration on April 1st, 2023. The Day was celebrated in memory of the formation of the Odisha state as a separate province on 1st April 1936. The Venue of the event was Pacific 4 Hall, Hotel Ocean Pearl, Navabharath Circle, Mangaluru 6 pm to 10 pm. The inauguration was at 6.30 pm.

MOCA General Secretary Dr Umasankar Mohanty ( President, Manual Therapy Foundation of India ) welcomed Odia families of Mangalore and congratulated them on the occasion of the Utkal Divas. He talked about the social aim and objective of MOCA and invited all the Odia people in the region to collaborate to serve across the world and make our culture and heritage proud. MOCA President Dr Ramesh Chandra Sahoo (Professor Emeritus, Manipal University) mentioned: “Was very Happy to be part of Jagannath rath yatra of ISKCON for so many years, and appreciated the participation of children in the programme.”.

MOCA Cultural Convenor Mrs Kalyani Mohanty was the Master of Ceremony for the programme. She was assisted by Event Coordinator Mrs Sunita Sahu. The Dignitaries present during the programme were Captain Soubhagya Ranjan Pattnayak, Deputy Conservator, New Mangalore Port Trust; Sushant Mahapatra, Senior Manager, MRPL; Dr Debashisha Jena, Associate Professor, NITK, Surathkal; Purna Chandra Padhi, Superintendent of Customs, Mangaluru; Madhab Mishra, Assistant Manager, BASF, Mangaluru; Gopal Krishna Sahu, Assistant Manager, Ambuja Cements Limited, Mangaluru; Dr Kausalya Sahoo, Professor of Pathology, KMC, Mangaluru; Shruti Ranjan Barik, Superintendent, Customs, Mangaluru; Gyanaranjan Mallik, Chief Technology Officer ( CTO), SKF Boilers and Driers Pvt Ltd, Moodabidri, among others.

Earlier in the day on 1st April at 10.30 am MOCA organised Fruit Distribution at Mangalore Healthcare Centre for old age people and patients. In the city of Mangaluru, several Odia people work in all major sectors in Hospitals, Banks, NMPT, MRPL, Railways, Medical Colleges and Teaching institutions. For this celebration, nearly 108 families of 250 members participated in the event.

About ODISHA (UTKAL): The Soul of Incredible India :

Odisha has been rightly regarded as a land of myriad marvels and is one of the oldest civilizations in the world. Odisha is mainly known for its rich culture and the enormous number of ancient temples. The best known of these are the Jagannath Temple, Puri, Lingaraja Temple at Bhubaneswar, and the Konark Sun Temple.

Odisha’s art and crafts offer visitors an indelible experience of its cultural heritage. The traditional colourful and flamboyant traditional pata paintings, silver filigree and stone carving are just mesmerising. The World famous Odissi dance known for the dexterity of finger and eye movements originates from Odisha.

From the soil of Chandipur, Odisha the nuclear-capable missiles Akash, Shaurya, Agni, Prithvi and just recently Barak 8 have been tested. The Integrated Test Range missile testing facility is located at Chandipur, Odisha plays a major role in safeguarding India and making our country India proud.

Report submitted by: Dr Umasankar Mohanty, General Secretary, Mangalore Odia Cultural Association

