Utkarsh Saxena’s new single all about unrequited love



Mumbai: The new music video titled ‘Kya thi dosti’, which features television actors Kanika Mann and Karan Singh Chhabra, is all about unrequited love. Utkarsh Saxena, a young singer formerly known for his numbers ‘Yaad Aunga’ and ‘Kanha’, has lent his voice to the track.

The song talks about being friend-zoned and depicts how much it hurts when a person realises that the one who meant everything to him/her does not respect the feeling, or respond to it. The video is all about a college student and his unrequited love.

Opening up about having a similar experience in his college days, Karan said: “There was this girl in college who I used to like but she used to treat me as a friend. I used to do all her tasks with the expectation that some day she would fall for me, but I was wrong.”

He added: “That’s what we’ve tried to show in our song. It’s better to move on rather than engaging in one-sided love or being friend-zoned. It’s a very relevant concept. I know that young people are going to love this song.”

Quizzed if she has ever friend-zoned someone in real life, Kanika said: “You know, some guys keep nurturing hopes even after you tell them that we cannot be anything but good friends. That’s where the problem arises.”

