Uttara Kannada security ramped up as ISIS posts morphed Lord Shiva image

Bengaluru: Security tightened in Uttara Kannada district after an online ISIS propaganda magazine publishes a morphed image of Lord Shiva’s statue targeting communal harmony. Karnataka Minister says NIA help will be sought if needed.

The morphed image posted on social media replaced the head of Lord Shiva in Murdeshwar temple with an ISIS flag. It was published on the front page of the ISIS magazine “Voice of Hind”. The articles in the magazine vowed to retaliate Muslims being targeted in Tripura.

The Murdeshwar statue is 123 feet high and second tallest in Asia. It is perched on a huge platform overlooking the town and the temple. The town is 10 km from Bhatkal, which is a hotbed of ISIS operatives.

The post created tension in Murdeshwar town in the communally sensitive district, prompting state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to take cognizance of the terror threat. “Full protection has been given to the statue situated in the temple premises,” he said.

Janendra also instructed the police to investigate the matter and find out the origin of the post on social media. If required, services of the National Investigation Agency will be sought and the guilty will be severely punished for creating communal tension in the society, he said.