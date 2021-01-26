Spread the love



















Vacate Delhi, return to borders, Punjab CM tells farmers



Chandigarh: Perturbed over the “shocking scenes” of violence in the national capital, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday appealed to the farmers to vacate Delhi and return to the borders.

“Shocking scenes in Delhi. The violence by some elements is unacceptable,” the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

“It’ll negate goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers. The farmer leaders have disassociated themselves and suspended tractor rally. I urge all genuine farmers to vacate Delhi and return to borders,” he said.

Protesting farmers swarmed the Red Fort in Delhi during the tractor rally on the Republic Day even as the police tried to prevent them from driving towards central Delhi.