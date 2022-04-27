Vaccination Campaign for 6-12 year Kids in Schools: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions, a vaccination campaign for 6 to 12 year old kids would be launched in schools. The vaccination campaign would be intensified with increasing the Precautionary Vaccination for those in the 15 to 18 age group and those who are 60 years and above, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Chief Minister was speaking to media persons after an interaction with the Prime Minister through Video Conference on Covid Situation.

“The Covid situation in the state was explained to the Prime Minister at today’s meeting. Presently the pandemic is under control. Testing is being increased as the cases are on the rise since April 9. We are thinking about setting a daily target of 30,000 tests. Random testing would be done on 2% of the international travellers, tele tracking would be implemented. Passengers from 8 countries would be tracked,” Bommai said.

Arrangements at Hospitals

Over 50,000 beds have been arranged in government hospitals. Over 1 lakh beds are available in private hospitals. We have adequate stock of Oxygen. We are prepared to tackle the Covid challenge, Bommai said.

Apart from the vaccination campaign, tracking, tracing and treatment should be followed. People should mask themselves and follow social distancing. Medical infrastructure would be raised in district hospitals and medical colleges, he said.

Safety audits would be conducted in major hospitals. The Covid 3rd wave was controlled through a massive vaccination drive. The economic activities too should go on along with precautionary measures. People should adhere to the Covid guidelines. This is the lesson we have learnt from the past 3 waves, Bommai said.

Replying to a question about possible Covid control measures in the State, Bommai said, “testing would be increased at all the hospitals, positive cases would be subjected to Genome Sequencing. It has been decided to raise the Oxygen production capacity to 1100 metric tons.”