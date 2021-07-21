Spread the love



















Vaccination Drive At Infant Jesus Shrine- Bikarnakatte in City

Mangaluru: “It is my duty to provide vaccines to all in my constituency. The governments at the centre and the state are trying to vaccinate everybody. The governments intend that everybody gets protection from the pandemic,” said local MLA Vedavyas Kamath who spoke after inaugurating a public vaccination drive held at Infant Jesus Shrine, Bikarnakatte, here.“I have not received a vaccine. I will get vaccinated only after people in my constituency get vaccinated,” he said.

Head of the shrine, Fr Charles Serrao welcomed the gathering. Dr Dhanush, Dr Jayashree, BJP activists Fredrick, Ajith D’Silva, Charita Poojary, Nagaraj, local corporator Kavya Nataraj, Fr Lancy Lewis and social worker Maxim Moras were present.

