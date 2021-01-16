Spread the love



















Vaccination for COVID-19 Begins in Udupi District

Udupi: Udupi Zilla Panchayat president on Saturday launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive at the district Government hospital in Udupi.

A doctor and a D Group worker were the first persons to receive the Vaccination.

Speaking to media persons, Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh said, “Vaccination will be given in six centres in the district. These include the district hospital at Ajjarkad, urban health centre and TMA Pai Hospital, in Udupi; taluk hospital at Kundapur and primary health centre in Kandlur and the government hospital, Karkala”.

DC Jagadeesh further said, “District health authorities have identified 94 vaccination centres, including 74 in government set-up and 240 vaccination sessions, including 155 in the private set-up. The first day will see 600 of these 22,230 health workers irrespective of their designation – right from a group D worker to doctors – get the vaccine – a dose of 0.5ml. The second dose of the vaccine will be administered after 28 days as mandated”.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon, Udupi CMC president Sumithra Nayak, ZP CEO Dr Naveen Bhat, ADC Sadashiva Prabhu, DHO Dr Sudheerchandra Sooda and others were present.