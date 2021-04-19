Spread the love



















Vaccine for all above 18 years: Thackeray thanks PM



Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday warmly welcomed the Centre’s decision to allow vaccination for all citizens above the age of 18.

“A few days ago, I had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a decision on the need to vaccinate everyone above the age of 25 in the country Today, the PM has taken the move to vaccinate all above 18,” Thackeray said.

“I wish to thank the PM and Health Minister (Harsh Vardhan) for taking this very positive step to vaccinate everyone above 18 years. We shall make full preparations for this plan and I hope that sufficient vaccine stocks will be made available regularly,” the CM added.

The state government has been demanding universal vaccination for all adults (above 18) as a large number of youngsters are getting infected in the ongoing second Covid-19 wave sweeping across Maharashtra.