Vaibhav Tatwawadi hints at new season of ‘Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi’



Mumbai: After receiving huge appreciation from the audience and critics alike for his performance as the protagonist in the web series titled ‘Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi’, Vaibhav Tatwawadi expresses his excitement in preparing for the new season of the show as well as his upcoming Hindi film.

Even though he is a prominent name in the Marathi entertainment industry and appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baajirao Mastani’, sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in the portrayal of Chimaji Appa, Vaibhav gained more popolarity with the latest web series, which was released on SonyLiv, and it got him the Best Actor Award at the DFW South Asian Film Festival.

In conversation with IANS, Vaibhav said, “I think now that the show is released and watched by many, our audience has understood that the story had more to offer than just addressing caste system and social issues. I have always believed that whenever we watch a show as an audience, we want to engage, get entertained and get connected with characters.”

Vaibhav added: “Since Nirmal Pathak set his journey to find his root and therefore goes back to his ‘ghar’ and series of events unfolded thereafter, it resonated with everyone. Now that the audience’s response empowered all of us, our writers are working on the script and we are preparing for the second season of the show.”

Meanwhile, Vaibhav has also finished shooting for his new Hindi film titled ‘Baat Itni Si Kaafi Hai’.

Talking about the film, the actor said: “It is going to be a very special film for me, it is a beautiful love story and I will be working with the National award-winning actress Anjali Patil. In fact, the director of the film Makarand Mane is also a National award-winning filmmaker. It is a very prestigious work for all of us. We finished shooting and hopefully, the film will release soon.”