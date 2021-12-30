Vaishali gang rape and murder: Chirag Paswan seeks immediate arrest of accused



Patna: A day after BJP legislator Lakhendra Kumar Raushan faced heat of residents of his home village in Vaishali over the gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman, Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas President Chirag Paswan on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to order a high-level inquiry and ensure speedy justice to the victim’s family.

“The incident that happened with a 20-year-old Dalit girl in Vaishali district is heart-breaking. The state government and administration should take strong action against the culprits and also provide protection to the family members,” he said in a letter to the Chief Minister.

“We have witnessed many cases of Dalit persecution in Bihar recently. It should be of concern for the Chief Minister of Bihar. Still, his government has failed to take action against the culprits and its negligent attitudes resultant in Vaishali where a Dalit girl was brutally gang raped and murdered by the strongman of the village,” Paswan added.

The Dalit woman was kidnapped, gang raped and murdered in Shahpur Bijrauli village coming under Patepur Assembly constituency (reserved for SC).

The victim was kidnapped from her native place by the strongman of the village a week ago. When she was kidnapped, her mother tried to save her but she was warned to stay silent and told that her daughter would be released after two days.

As the accused did not release the victim, her mother went to them and requested her daughter’s release but they abused her and forced her to leave. The semi-naked body of the kidnapped woman was then found near the pond of the village four days ago.

Following the incident, the villagers conducted a candle march in the village and also demanded the local administration take action against the accused.

When Raushan, who is a native of Shahpur Bijrauli village, went there to console the family of the victim, he faced the anger of villagers.

The villagers said that Raushan is a native of this village, but did not come till three days after the incident. A video of the incident went viral on social media showing villagers shouting “go back” to the MLA and forced his convoy to return. There is no place for him in the village, they shouted.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal-United Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha met the family members of the victim and assured a probe, arrest of the accused, and action against them.