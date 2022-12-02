Vaishnavite monasteries’ land under encroachment in Assam: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that as per an interim report submitted, an aggregate of 7,504 bighas (1,898 hectares) of land belonging to 303 Satras (Vaishnavite monasteries) are under encroachment in various parts of the state.



Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that as per an interim report submitted, an aggregate of 7,504 bighas (1,898 hectares) of land belonging to 303 Satras (Vaishnavite monasteries) are under encroachment in various parts of the state.

On Friday, the Commission for Review and Assessment of Problems of Satra Land submitted an interim report to Sarma at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

The 3-member commission, with Amguri Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Pradeep Hazarika as its chairman and MLAs Rupak Sarma and Mrinal Saikia as members, was formed as per a Cabinet resolution last year.

As per the report, Barpeta district accounts for the largest Satra land under encroachment, followed by that in Lakhimpur and Nagaon district.

Sarma said that in Bongaigaon and Dhubri districts also, Satra lands have been highly encroached.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the formation of the commission was the first attempt of its kind at resolving the issue of encroachment on Satra land.

He added that the interim report will now be administratively reviewed and follow-up action, in accordance with the law of the land, will be taken accordingly.

Sarma congratulated the three-member commission for meticulously carrying out the job entrusted to them, despite the numerous challenges that came their way.