‘Vajpayee of Kundapur’ Haladi Srinivas Shetty announces retirement from Election Politics, fans Shocked

Kundapur: Five-time MLA of Kundapur Assembly Constituency Haladi Srinivas Shetty announced his retirement from election politics on April 3.

Haladi Srinivas Shetty issued an official press note to the media houses stating, “I express my gratitude to the voters of all castes and religions of my constituency who have elected me as the MLA of Kundapur Assembly Constituency for 5 consecutive terms. I have voluntarily decided not to contest the assembly elections. During my tenure as MLA, I have strived for social justice and performed my duties with integrity”.

Haladi further stated, “I am satisfied with my work and I have fulfilled the demands of the voters in my constituency. I have responded timely to the voters of my constituency and whenever they faced solved them. I am proud to say that I have won the trust of all the voters of my constituency who elected me with a record margin during all five elections. I have gained the love and trust of the voters of my constituency by carrying out development work”.

“I would like to thank the loyal workers, leaders and fans of the party who worked for the unprecedented victory of BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Vidhan Parishad, Taluk Panchayat, Zilla Panchayat, Municipality and Town Panchayat elections held during my five-time tenure as the MLA of the Constituency. My heartfelt thanks to the party leaders who have guided and cooperated with me in the development of the constituency, to all my old and young friends, officials, media and all the voters of the constituency”, stated Halady.

It is said in the BJP circle that Halady has appealed to the party leaders to allow Kiran Kumar Kodgi, son of Haladi’s political guru AG Kodgi, to contest the assembly elections this time. But Halady has not revealed this matter in his press statement. Due to Halady’s decision, his huge fans are shocked, and there are demands that Halady should contest the elections this time also.

