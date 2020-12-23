Spread the love



















Vajpayee statue to be unveiled on Dec 25 in Bhopal



Bhopal: A statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is all set to be unveiled at the Shaurya Memorial intersection of Madhya Pradesh’s capital.

The statue will be unveiled on December 25, on the occasion of Vajpayee’s birth anniversary.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspected the statue site at the Shaurya Memorial intersection on Wednesday.

Former mayor Alok Sharma, Bhopal Municipal Commissioner and other officials were present at the time of site inspection.