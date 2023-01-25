Valedictory Ceremony for II PU Students held at SAPUC

Mangaluru: St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru bid farewell to the outgoing students of the batch 2021-23. The chief guest of the programme was CA Vikram Jude Saldanha, an alumnus of St Aloysius PU College. He is currently a partner at D’Souza and Lobo Chartered accountants and is also a facilitator for CA students at the Orientation and Management & Communication Skills Level organized by ICAI.

The programme commenced with a prayer song, invoking the divine presence followed by an interreligious prayer, spreading the essence of true Jesuit education that permeates all souls towards a better humanity. Fr Pradeep Sequeira SJ, Finance Officer, SAPUC conducted a special prayer blessing the students of the outgoing batch for their impending board exams and future endeavours. An exuberant welcome dance by the staff and students of I PU elated the spirits of all gathered. The event was formally inaugurated by the chief guest with the lighting of a lamp. The student council members symbolically lit candles to signify the knowledge and learning received in the institution and also indicate that they will pass on the flame of hope, service and peace.

The principal Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ welcomed the gathering and introduced the chief guest. In his address to the students, he conveyed to them that the future is what they make of it, to build a character of compassion, especially for those less fortunate and empathy for others. He stated that the life lessons they learn in these two years stand in the good stead and may St Aloysius be the anchor and the lighthouse of their young lives. Fr principal also mentioned that as Aloysians success is nothing without a strong foundation and finding time to add value to the lives of others.

The chief guest highlighted the values of kindness, gratefulness, humility and compassion. He reminded the students to carry on a smile even at challenging times and to be the shining stars on the darkest of days. He urged the students to invest in themselves, read books, exercise and have good mental & physical strength and to invest in their skills to be the best version of themselves. He motivated the students to believe in themselves and love whatever they chose to do. Finally, he asked the students to strive to be themselves and find out who they really are, to celebrate what they have accomplished, but look with an eye towards how they can be an inspiration for others like men and women for and with others.

Inika Shetty of Arts, Avril Mellissa D’Souza of Commerce and Chirag LR of Science expressed their feelings and emotions of the time they had spent within the portals of St Aloysius PU College. They conveyed their gratitude to the management and staff for the opportunities they received to showcase their calibre. They also pledged to uphold the values imbibed in their two years at St Aloysius PU College.

The Rector, Fr Melwin Pinto in his presidential remarks hoped that the students bloom wherever they get planted in future and carry the Aloysian values wherever they go. He appreciated the speeches of students in which they strongly believed in the adage – “Once an Aloysian, always an Aloysian. He expressed that St Aloysius is a melting pot where students come from different backgrounds – race, community, caste and language, but everybody melts here as Aloysians and to never ever forget this harmony. He asked the students to always believe that they are going to be people who are going to create harmony in this world like men and women for and with others. He motivated the students to read Viktor Frankl’s book ‘Man’s Search for Meaning’ and encouraged the students to find meaning in life and have a purpose in life.

Gracing the dais on the occasion were also Finance Officer, Rev. Fr Pradeep Sequeira SJ, Vice Principals Mrs Charlotte D’Souza and Mr Muralikrishna G.M., Dean, Dr Pradeep M and the Staff Convenors Mrs Preethi D’Costa, Ms Asumptha Crasta, Mrs Karthika S Nair and Ms Akshatha K. Evana D’Souza delivered the vote of thanks and the programme was compered with flair by Rochelle D’Souza.

The day was indeed a memorable one for the outgoing students as the first-year students showcased an impressive programme to make their seniors feel special. The students tapped their feet to the exuberant dance performance and farewell songs. The first-year students also set the stage on fire with a rocking band performance. The presentation of photo collages of events and student activities over the last two years of time spent in college was captured on screen and displayed on the occasion, which evoked great nostalgia.

