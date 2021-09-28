Spread the love



















Valedictory Ceremony of St Aloysius Pre-University Model United Nations (SAPMUN) 2021



Mangaluru: The valedictory ceremony of St Aloysius Pre University Model United Nations was held on 26 September 2021. It marked the culmination of three days of thought-provoking discussion and spirited debate on issues like growing space technology and the impending militarization of space, the Israel-Palestine conflict, implementation of a National Level Population Control Bill, the situation in Afghanistan, the issue of cocaine and heroin trafficking and the shadow pandemic with emphasis on marital rape.

SAPMUN is a prestigious three-day educational simulation of the United Nations wherein students learn about international relations and diplomacy and get opportunities to nurture their critical thinking and communication skills.

Addressing the virtual gathering, the Chief Guest Deep Bajaj, – the Founder of PeeBuddy, drew from his experience as a social entrepreneur and advised the attendees to find a purpose in life and follow it with persistence, while enjoying the journey as much as reaching the destination. He also added that he believed that if a person committed a thousand days to a project, they would achieve success in the endeavour. He explained that people will always have an opinion on us, especially when we deviate from the norm. He advised the young participants to pay no mind to these opinions but accept constructive criticism.

In his presidential address, Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, appreciated the respect and interaction between the delegates, despite having different schools of thought. He urged the gathering to respect the struggles of different nations and stand up to all kinds of discrimination. Fr Melwin suggested reflection on the deliberations that the delegates participated in and asked them to apply values learnt through SAPMUN in daily life to bring in a change in their hearts and homes that will trigger further change in society, nation and the world.

Vandana Bhaskar, Director General, SAPMUN 2021, in her remarks laid emphasis on the stark impact humanity has had on global ecological systems and the positive, as well as negative, role of globalization and technology in the same. She explained that the world is questioning our existence through examples like climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. She was of the opinion that, to bring about change, we need to regain trust in mankind and work for the welfare of humanity. She emphasised on the role conferences like SAPMUN, play in cultivating the spirit of humanity. With this speech, the Director General, Vandana Bhaskar declared the closure of the conference.

The results of each committee were then announced by their respective chairpersons.

UNITED NATIONS WOMEN :

Chairperson- Ms Lia D’costa

Best Delegate: South Korea-Stuthi Baliga-Madhava Kripa School

High Commendation: Saudi Arabia- Krishna Shrinivas- Delhi Public School, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Special Mention: China- Fiona Sequeira- St Aloysius Pre-University College, Mangaluru

LOK SABHA :

Chairperson- Kunal Kherajani

Best Parliamentarian: Asaduddin Owaisi- Adheesh Shetty- Abu Dhabi Indian School, Abu Dhabi UAE

High Commendation: Rahul Gandhi- Nysa Kadam- St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru

Special Mention: Dr.ShashiTharoor- Vignesh S Nayak- St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru

DISARMAMENT & INTERNATIONAL SECURITY :

Chairperson- Arjun Nair

Best Delegate: Israel-Nihal Rao- Clarence High School, Bengaluru

High Commendation: Palestine- Shaarvi Magazine- Christ (Deemed to be) University, Bengaluru

Special Mention: Saudi Arabia- Aban Hasan- St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru

UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY :

Chairperson- Adnan Hameed

Best Delegate- China- Sulaiman Abdulla Shariff- Clarence High School, Bengaluru

High Commendation- USA- Kenneth Stephen- Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal

Special Mention- Pakistan- Sahil Mohammed Nakhuda- St Aloysius PU College Mangaluru



UNITED NATIONS OFFICE ON DRUGS & CRIME :

Chairperson- Ms Sasha D’souza

Best Delegate- Mexico- Preritha Varma- Clarence High School

High Commendation- New Zealand-Afrah- St Aloysius PU college, Mangaluru

Special Mention- USA- Ved Prasad Dongaonkar- KLE Law College, Bengaluru

UNITED NATIONS HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL :

Chairperson- Aditya Nayak

Best Delegate- Qatar- Janvi Hegde- St. Aloysius Pre University College, Mangaluru

High Commendation- France- Vishnu Menon- Ashoka University, Sonepat

Special Mention- USA- Kiara Chantelle Arland- Clarence High School, Bengaluru

Verbal Mention- UK- Dale Nathan Sequeira- St Aloysius Pre University College, Mangaluru;

Germany- Aman S – St Aloysius Pre University College, Mangaluru

Adora Mascarenhas, Vice President, Students’ Council, introduced the chief guest. The Vice President of SAPMUN 2021, Lenin Coutinho welcomed the virtual gathering and Joel Pinto proposed the vote of thanks. The ceremony was compered by Samridhi Salian.

The Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ; Campus Minister, Rev. Fr Sujay Daniel SJ; Vice Principals-Murali Krishna G M, and Mrs Charlotte D’Souza; Deans- Dr Pradeep M and Mrs Kiran Shetty; Staff Coordinators – Mrs Sabina Manjunatha and Mrs Deepthi Rani M K; staff and students of SAPUC also encouraged the participants by their presence.

