Valedictory Ceremony of St Aloysius PU College Model United Nations (SAPMUN) 2023  

Valedictory Ceremony of the 5th edition of St Aloysius Pre-University College Model United Nations ( SAPMUN) 2023.

Mangaluru: The valedictory ceremony of St Aloysius Pre-University Model United Nations (SAPMUN) took place on 3 September 2023. This splendid event marked the conclusion of three days filled with engaging debates and insightful discussions. The delegates, numbering more than 350, deliberated on crucial global issues such as resolving extra-judicial killings, advocating for equitable expansion of the Security Council membership, addressing challenges faced by refugees, and the reimplementation of arms embargoes in South Sudan. These discussions took place within eight committees like the UN, UNHRC, UNSC, and Lok Sabha.

The valedictory commenced with a solemn prayer. A dance performance that beautifully encapsulates the complex interplay between war and peace, reminding us of the enduring hope for a harmonious world, welcomed the audience. Jewel Cutinha welcomed the dignitaries and introduced the chief guest, Col. Nitteguthu Sharath bhandary, veteran, and President of, the University College Mangaluru Alumni Association to the gathering.

The Chief Guest, Col. Nitteguthu Sharath Bhandary, congratulated the college and the organizing committee for conducting an event like MUN. He expressed that the event has allowed the young delegates to develop their communication and negotiation skills. He also emphasized the role of youth in nation-building.

Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, Principal of St. Aloysius PU College presided over the ceremony. Campus Minister, Fr Anthony Derrick SJ, Vice Principals, Ms Vilma Fernandes and Muralikrishna GM, Deans, Dr Pradeep M and Ms Kiran Shetty, Secretary General, Vinay Mayeker, President, Rochelle Dsouza also graced the occasion.

The Director General of SAPMUN 2023, Krish Chowta, addressed the audience, highlighting the opportunity given to delegates to raise their voices on a platform like SAPMUN, where their perspectives can influence global conversations. He then officially concluded the 5th edition of SAPMUN with the striking sound of the gavel. The results for each committee were announced by their respective chairpersons.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees :

Chairperson- Tanveer Ul Zaman

Vice Chair – Samridhi Salian

Best Delegate – Shreevatsa P

High Commendation- Ahmed Rilwan

Special Mention- Sai Prateeksha Kartikeyan

Lok Sabha

Speaker – Kunal Kherajani

Deputy Speaker – Adora Mascarenhas

Best Delegate – Rajyavardhan Shetty

High Commendation- Alan Philip Rasquinha

Special Mention- Shayal Hasan

United Nations General Assembly

Chairperson- Shreyada

Best Delegate – Vishnu Nandan

High Commendation- Ashel Marian

Special Mention- Ethan Pinto

United Nations women

Chairperson- Benedict Thomas

Best Delegate- Herchel Noronha

High Commendation- Poorna Ganesh Kollaya

Special Mention- Ayesha Fathima and Khalid Noufal

United Nations Security Council

Chairperson- Anirudh

Best Delegate -Mewin Reuben D’Souza

High Commendation- Nikhil Chris Thomas

Special Mention- Harsh Sharma

International Press

Journalism chair- Haleema Shiza

Best Journalist – Cimantha Gizzil Tauro

Best Photographer- Chirag Shriyan

Best Videographer- Disha Shetty

Wizarding World Chairperson- Vishnu

Best Delegate – Gabrielle Clementine Vegas

High Commendation- Stuti Rao

Special Mention -Elvis Franklin Lobo

Best Delegation – Lourdes Central School

The winners were felicitated with mementoes, certificates and cash prizes. The chairpersons and secretariat members were also commended and complimented with certificates and souvenirs.

The vote of thanks was proposed by student vice-president Shloka Rai and the valedictory programme was compered by Aditi Rao. The staff in charge, Ms Anisha Andrade, HOD, Department of Mathematics, Ms Sheetal Neeliyara, Department of English, Ms Jennifer Pinto, Department of Arts and Arun D’Souza, Department of Computer Science guided the student convenors in organising this mega event meticulously and making this programme highly successful and memorable.

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLE :



St Aloysius Pre-University College hosts 5th Edition of Model United Nations (SAPMUN)

Like this: Like Loading...