Spread the love



















Valedictory of the International E-Konkani Bhaas & Culture Online Certificate Course

The valedictory of the International E-Konkani Bhaas & Culture Online Certificate Course was held on 11th June 2021 on the Zoom virtual platform. 43 students irrespective of caste, creed and religion successfully completed the course. This course was organised by the Department of Konkani, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru in association with the UGC STRIDE project under the able leadership of Mrs Flora Castelino, the Course Coordinator. The department proudly announced that they reached the goal to gather interested aspirants who were passionate to learn Konkani language and culture from USA, Ireland, Kuwait, UAE, Bangalore, Mysore, Cochin, Ernakulam, Goa, Mumbai, Udupi and Mangaluru.

Rev. Dr Praveen Martis S.J., the Principal of the College, appreciated the efforts of the Konkani Department for taking such a noble initiative. During the programme, he released an e-magazine called “E-Thupen” which was brought out by the first batch students of the International E-Konkani Bhaas & Culture Online Certificate Course. Dr Austin D’Souza Prabhu, the first Editor of this E-magazine “E-Thupen” highlighted the aims and objectives of the e-magazine and expressed hid gratitude to all the contributors to the e-magazine.

Dr Alwyn DSa, the Registrar/Controller of Examinations of the College explained the vision of UGC- STRIDE project and released a brochure for the aspirants of the upcoming batch which will commence from 16 th July 2021. Fr David Crasta, Bramhavar, Sapna Saldanha Vamanjoor, Vibhav Naik, Mumbai and Wilson Pinto, Abu Dhabi expressed their views regarding the course.

The Digital Drama, “Poishyak Yek Ser”, directed by Arun Raj Rodrigues,was performed as a unique experiment by the participants on this occasion. Roshan Vas & family performed music from Dubai, Sannu Monis and team performed Gumta show from Abu Dhabi. Mrs Flora Castelino, Coordinator of this certificate course welcomed the virtual gathering. Avinash D’souza, a participant, compered the programme. Sannu Monis, Organiser of this course rendered the vote of

thanks.

About the Online Certificate Course :

This International E-Konkani Bhaas & Culture Online Certificate Course was launched on November 13, 2020 and was held once a weekday from 6 pm to 8 pm. People from diverse cultures, languages and nationalities and passionate Konkani lovers attended the classes enthusiastically. At the end of every session, there was an interaction among the participants which helped them grow in fluency in Konkani Language and understanding its unique Culture.

This course contained contents like Linguistics, 3 scripts of Konkani (Kanadi, Romi, Nagari) teaching Konkani, Western & Eastern Literary Criticism, Short Stories, Novels, Films, Drama, Poetry, Journalism, Kudumi, GSB, Catholic Konkani Folklore, Yakshagana, Gumtan, Vovyo –Verse, Theatre, History of Konkani etc. Renowned Resource Persons from Goa, Mangaluru, Bengaluru & UAE were roped in to share their knowledge and experience for the online classes. The same team of teachers will engage classes to the upcoming batches too.

Like this: Like Loading...