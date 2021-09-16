Spread the love



















Valedictory program of Tailoring Course at Chelairu

In order to empower women in a self-employable trade, the CODP® Mangaluru had organized a month-long training in Tailoring at Chelairu in August. This course was conducted under the NRM project of CODP and CEI Italy. The Valedictory program of the course was organized at Chelairu Panchayath Sabha Bhavan on 13.09.2021. The program began with a prayer led by Jyothi Daya SHG members of CODP.

Lenet Gonsalves, Program Manager of CODP; Shilpa D’Souza, SPARSHA Coordinator; Rekha, Chelairu Gram Panchayat member; Pushpaveni, Animator CODP; and Hithakshi, Tailoring Instructor; were present on the dais.

Celine D’Souza, SHG member welcomed the gathering.

Lenet Gonsalves congratulated the students for successfully completing their tailoring class, which was organized through the initiative of CODP. She also spoke on the significance of self-employment and encouraged women to continue their work with a positive spirit.

Hithakshi was felicitated by the students and staff of CODP. Three trainees shared their experience and positive feedback regarding the tailoring course. They thanked CODP for organizing and identifying them for this course and CEI for supporting this project. “This training has indeed developed our skills further”, they expressed.

Certificates were awarded to 39 women trainees who had undergone the month-long training in tailoring.

Before concluding the program, Shilpa took up a session on Cancer and also presented a video documentary on the topic. Lenet spoke on Covid-19 precautionary measures, i.e. ‘SMS’ (Social distancing, use of face Masks and Sanitizers).

Asha Rodrigues compered the program and Molly Furtado, proposed the vote of thanks. Total participants present were 46.

Awareness on COVID 19 and Cancer

An awareness program on Sparsha Campaign against Cancer and Covid-19 was organized at Bishop House Kodialbail for education aid beneficiaries on 15 September 2021.

Awareness on COVID-19 was given by Lenet Gonsalves. She stressed on SMS protocol (Sanitization, Mask and Social Distancing) by following this practically we can restrict the spread of this virus.

Shilpa D’Souza, the coordinator of SPARSHA campaign took up a session on cancer awareness. She explained the signs and symptoms of cancer. She told the participants to give up tobacco, alcohol and junk food. Explanation was given to the participants regarding early detection of cancer. She advised them to consume organic food and also told them to grow vegetables in their own garden.

A Video Documentary on cancer prepared by CODP was shown to the participants.

The total participants who attended were 112.

