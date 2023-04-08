Valencia Parish observes Good Friday with Great Devotion

Mangaluru: Good Friday, the commemoration of the Crucifixion and death of Jesus occupies an important place. Good Friday is celebrated throughout the world with great devotion and sorrow.

The Good Friday service in St Vincent Ferrer Church, Valencia commenced at 6:00 pm. Resident Priest Fr Paul Sebastian D’Souza was the chief celebrant along with Fr Roque DSa Parish Priest, Fr Vijay Monterio Asst PP and Fr William Barracas.

The Good Friday Service is divided into three segments, Reading the passages from the Holy Scriptures, including the Passion of Christ from the Gospel of St John and prayers for the various intentions of the church. Veneration of the Cross. Holy Communion.



The Passion of Christ was narrated by Fr William Barracas, Roshan D’Souza, Jessica and members of the choir.

Fr Vijay brought the Crucifix to the altar which was then unveiled step by step by Fr Paul with respect and adored the Crucified Christ. The faithful paid respect to the Crucified Christ by kissing the Crucifix.

The Good Friday service concluded with the procession of the Body of Christ.

Like this: Like Loading...