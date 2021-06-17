Spread the love



















Validity of documents related to MV Act extended till Sept 30



New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways on Thursday extended the validity of the documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, till September 30.

“In a bid to help citizens in availing transport related services while maintaining social distancing, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has further extended the validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, till September 30, 2021,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry had issued five advisories between March 2020 and March 2021 regarding the same.

It was advised that the validity of fitness certificate, permit (all types), licence, registration or any other concerned document(s) might be treated to be valid till June 30, 2021. This has now been extended up to September 30.

This covers all documents whose validity has expired since February 2020 or would expire by September 30, 2021. The enforcement authorities have been advised to treat such documents valid till September 30.

This will help citizens avail transport related services, while maintaining social distancing, the ministry noted.

