Value-Based Education helps to become responsible Citizens of the Country – Bishop Gerald Lobo

Karkala: “Value-based education will help everyone to become good citizens of the country”, said Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo Bishop of Udupi Diocese during the inaugural ceremony of ICSE Affiliation of Lourdes ICSE School, at the Lourdes Souharda Bhavan on February 9.

Addressing the gathering, Bishop Dr Lobo said, “Education is not just writing, reading and getting knowledge but it is the overall development of an individual. Education plays a vital role in helping students to identify and develop their talents through learning opportunities and specialized programs. Every individual has unique skills and talents and it depends on their capacity and ambition to develop”.

Bishop further said that Education helps and enables a person to build the right foundation for himself and enables him to take decisions and make choices that will benefit his further life. Education will not only benefit an individual but will also promote the overall progress and improvement of the nation. Value-based education promotes effective learning and continuous improvement in the personal, social, moral and economic well-being of the student.

In his Keynote address, Prof Mathew C Ninan Director of Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavar said, “The best teacher will help to improve the quality of the school. Today we are running behind the competitive world and students need more knowledge with quality education. Let the new ICSE syllabus help the students to build their careers in a progressive way”.

Fr Vincent Robert Crasta, secretary of the Udupi Diocese Catholic Education Society said that we need to make students more intelligent by engaging them in extra-curricular activities along with textbook activities.

School principal Jasmine Pinto presented a detailed report of the school activities. The Bishop felicitated the donors, the Founder correspondent and the principal during the programme.

The Founder correspondent Fr Alexander Lewis, Neere Gram Panchayat president Shalini, Kanajar Church Vice president Stany Saldanha, PTA president Sandeep Castelino, and SPL Ankitha Fernandes were present.

School Correspondent Fr Vishal Lobo welcomed the gathering, Kavitha delivered the vote of thanks and Alwyn Danthi compered the programme.

