Van Collides with Parked Tanker Killing Two & Seriously Injuring One at Farangipet

Mangaluru : As per police sources a van collided with a parked tanker on national highway 73 road side near Farangipet on Friday 28 May late in the afternoon, killing two people and one more injured grievously, in this ghastly accident The deceased are identified as Dawood (27) and Mohammad Huniz (33), both residents of Pudu village near Farangipet. Mohammad Mustafa (46), who was seriously injured was admitted to Fr Muller Hospital-Thumbay, and then shifted to Highland Hospital in Mangaluru. It is learnt that all three were traders in dry fish at Bunder , Mangaluru

According to police, the Omni van, which was on its way from Mangaluru to BC Road, which went out of control, collided into the back of a parked tanker that was parked by the road side near Mandovi showroom at Adyar. Due to the impact the Omni van was totally damaged. Police are at the spot for more investigation.

Team Mangalorean had published an article : Illegal Parking of Buses & Trucks by the Roadside is Safety Hazard for School Children & Public

where there have been a large number of accidents, where people have been dead or severely injured, when the vehicles they have been travelling had rammed into parked vehicles on national highways and also on roadside on major streets, like in front of police stations, where they parked the seized or accident related vehicles. And especially when the highways and roads are not well lit, chances of such accidents are more- and the government nor National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) authorities have not done much in rectifying this serious safety issue, which pose danger to the lives of motorists and people.

Many heavy vehicles like trucks and buses park on the shoulder of the highways when they break down. Such vehicles do not have any warning sign or reflective triangles placed behind them which makes them highly dangerous. Many highways do not have lights which make them a top threat. Therefore, never overtake from the extreme left lane as such parked vehicles can show up unannounced causing major crashes. There have been accidents reported where vehicles on the right way swerved trying to save the vehicle coming from the wrong side. Mostly, motorcycles are involved in such accidents. If you see a vehicle on the wrong side, slow down and make sure that you announce your position by flashing the high beam and using the horn.

Heavy Vehicles, mostly those carrying fuel, are often seen parked on either side of the single road highway, and this chokes the movement of vehicular traffic among others. The truck drivers often park their vehicles on both sides of the national highway and this creates a lot of problems for vehicular traffic, and the risk of accidents is very high. It’s about time that the concerned authorities enforce the orders to keep the highway clean and prevent more accidents. It’s not one or two trucks standing on the road, but there have always been long queues as a bunch of them are parked together on the road, along the said stretch of the road.

