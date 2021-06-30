Spread the love



















Vanamahotsava Observed at Permannoor Church-Ullala in Association with DK Home Guards

Mangaluru : Vanamahotsava is celebrated in India which is dedicated to the planet, India’s people call ‘mother’ or ‘the mother earth’. It celebrates forests, trees and nature for their essential contribution in making the lives and lifelines of humans and other creatures possible. During Vanamahotsava celebration attempts are made to remind the people of one of the worst gifts of humankind to the nature – deforestation. First celebrated in 1950, Vanamahotsava lays the emphasis on impact of deforestation on the wild animals and forest-dwelling creatures.

Tropical forests are being cut at massive scales all over the world. Even during the pandemic when most of the world went into lockdown, deforestation continued. A recent analysis in DownToEarth suggests that the immune system in living animals relies on various plants’ components like nuts, fruits, leaves and rhizomes including natural immunity booster elements like antioxidants that enhance their immune system. The analysis found that the regions in India which had high populations but also had high green cover found themselves with lesser spread of COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, those with poor forest cover and similar population density had more people suffering due to COVID-19 infection.

Dakshina Kannada Home Guards celebrated Vanamahotsava 2021 at Permanoor Churc-Ullala on 29 June 2021. Nearly 20 saplings were planted in the Church compound, in the presence of Fr Cyprian Pinto-the Parish Priest of Permanoor Church, Dr Muralee Mohan Choontharu-the Commandant of DK Home Guards, among others. The programme was inaugurated by Fr Pinto, and the programme was organized by DK Home Guards -Ullala Unit.

Bhaskar-Unit Officer of Home Guards Ullala, Ratnakar-the Superintendent of DK Home Guards, Mary Hill, Mangaluru and nearly 25 Home Guards graced the occasion

