Vanamahotsava Week Observed at St Aloysius College (Autonomous)

Mangaluru : Vanmahotsava, or Forest Celebration, is an annual tree-planting festival that takes place across the country, with thousands of trees being planted. The week of Vanmahotsava is observed from July 1 to 7, with the goal of raising awareness about forest protection and environmental preservation.

The National Service Scheme of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru celebrate ‘Vanamahotsava’ from July 1 to July 7. During this week the volunteers planted saplings in their properties, made notebooks out of the unused pages, made paper pens, cleaned their surroundings and made collage and posters based on Vanamahotsava and circulated in the social media to create awareness regard the importance of afforestation. Volunteers also shared their photos doing wet waste composting at home.

On the seventh day of Vanamahotsava week, a Webinar on Climate Action was organized through Zoom platform . Ms Bindiya Shetty, Coordinator, Centre for Environmental Concern was the resource person. Ms Bindiya brought into light the climatic changes and its effects. She also highlighted the effective methodologies one should follow in order to bring about a pollution free, sustainable ecosystem. The volunteers actively participated in the activity and cleared their queries and concerns at the end of the session.

The session concluded with the NSS Anthem. 60 Volunteers took part in this webinar.

