Vandana Rani Tops in Bharatanatyam Vidwath Anthima Exam in DK Region

Mangaluru: We are proud to announce that one of its senior most disciples of Bharathanjali, Vandana Rani has completed her Vidwath Anthima examinations conducted by the KSEEB and has emerged as the topper in the Dakshina Kannada region! Her constant perseverance, unending passion and unmatched devotion for over fourteen years in her journey of Bharatanatyam have made possible the achievement of this remarkable feat!

Vandana Rani is the daughter of Kedige Vasanth Rao and Smt. Roopa Rani Vasanth. Vasanth Kedige was earlier the PRO at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management-Adyar, Mangaluru. She is the disciple of Guru Smt. Prathima Shridhar and Guru Sri Sridhar Holla of Bharathanjali, Mangaluru. She appeared for the Vidwat Anthima examinations in 2021 and has secured 87% (distinction). She is one of the principal dancers at Bharathanjali and has performed with her Gurus at prestigious festivals like Natyanjali festival at Chidambaram, Mysore Dasara, Hampi Utsav, Alvas’ Nudisiri to name a few.

Having completed her senior grade in Carnatic music, she has undergone training for a decade, under Guru Smt. Satyavathi Mudambadittaya, Mangaluru and Guru Shri Madhur Balasubramanya, Udupi and has many notable renditions to her credit. She has assisted Bharathanjali as the vocalist for some of its festivals and performances. She completed her undergraduate in pure sciences from St. Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru and is currently pursuing her post-graduation studies in Bharathanatyam from Annamalai University, Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu.