‘Various Events Planned as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ under MCC’- Mayor

Mangaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Indians to hoist the national flag at their homes during 13-15 August as part of the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme. The PM also suggested the citizens place the tricolour on their social media profile pictures till 15 August. Under the programme, the government wants about 200 million homes, apartments in the country, involving a billion people to fly the tricolour during 13-15 August.

The programme is aimed at increasing the spirit of patriotism.The cabinet secretary’s office has mandated ministries to ask their officers and employees to hoist the national flag in the run-up to the 76th Independence Day celebrations, during 13-15 August. The government has fixed Rs 22 per national flag to be distributed to the public under the “Har Gharpe Tiranga” campaign. As part of the Amrutha Mahostava (75 years) of Indian Independence, the union government is holding a “Har Gharpe Tiranga” campaign urging the public to hoist tri-color on their houses and other buildings.

And locally here in Mangaluru, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark the 75 the Anniversary of India’s Independence named “Amrit Mahotsav” the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) is all geared up for the occasion by organizing various events/competitions and nearly 60,000 national flags have been delivered to MCC office in Lalbagh, which will be distributed to be hoisted in homes, apartments, government and other buildings from 13 August to 15 August 2022.

Briefing the media persons , Mayor Premananda Shetty said “The distribution of Indian flags has started since 3 August at 10 MCC primary health centres, Zonal and Ward offices of MCC , after which we received around 60,000 flags. Each flag will be sold at Rs 22 and for those who can’t afford to buy, the flags will be given free. We have also got help from Multi-purpose workers of MCC and under the leadership of area ward corporators all 60 ward committee nodal officers will distribute the flags door –to-door within the limits of MCC. A large number of institutions and organisations have agreed to distribute the flags tri-colour to the public”

“Also illumination will be done on prominent government buildings including MCC, Surathkal MCC office, MCC Swimming Pool, Thumbay Vented Dam, Town Hall aka Kudmul Ranga Rao Bhavan,Lalbagh commercial complex, prominent circles in the city including Lalbagh circle, Shree Narayana Guru circle (Lady Hill) , Marnamikatte Circle, Koti-Chennaya Circle in Nandigudda,Govinda Pai circle, Clock Tower circle, Circuit House Circle, Bondel Circle, Surathkal Circle and Kadri Mallikate Circle, among others” added the Mayor.

Mayor further said, “We have also planned various competitions like the Rangoli competition to be held on 11 August 11 at Town Hall. A Freedom Fighters Remembrance programme will be held at MCC building, Lalbagh on 10 August organized by the MCC officials and staff. A I-Day Celebration Walk is scheduled for 12 August commencing from MCC office-Lalbagh to Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle via Mannagudda Canara School, ending at MCC offices building, with participation by MCC officials, staff, and school children. Also Booths will be opened with the concept of ‘selfie with patriotism’ on 8 August 8 in the MCC building and at the Surathkal City Corporation building” .

Also speaking MCC Commissioner Akshy Shridhar said, “The public has to pay Rs 22 for the flag, and the cash collected from the distribution of the flag to the public will be deposited in the bank accounts of the deputy commissioner. Later, after the completion of the campaign, the deputy commissioner will deposit the same cash to the bank account of the “Har Gharpe Tiranga” campaign. The government has allowed the public to hoist the flag at their residences by bringing amendments to the flag code”.

“However, the national flag can now remain hoisted through the night if it is in the open and hoisted by a member of the public. There are nearly 1 lakh 63 Thousand Homes/Apartments in the City. The Central Ministry of Home Affairs has amended the Flag Code of India 2002 to allow for the national flag to be flown even at night. Earlier, the flag could be hoisted only between sunrise and sunset. The government had also replaced paragraph 1.2 of Part I of the flag code with the statement “The National Flag shall be made of hand-spun and handwoven or machine-made, cotton/ polyester/ wool/ silk khadi bunting.” added MCC Commissioner

Deputy mayor Ms Sumangala Rao and Ravi Kumar- Deputy Commissioner (Administration) were also present during the briefing.

