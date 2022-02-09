Various Names Suggested but Centre has Got NO Proposal to RENAME Mangaluru Intl Airport

Various Names Suggested but Centre Got NO Proposal to RENAME Mangaluru Intl Airport. There were several names suggested by various organisations and associations. They include of local demigods Koti-Chennayya, freedom fighter, Rani Abbakka, U S Mallya, a politician who is considered as doyen of modern Mangaluru, former defence minister George Fernandes, Jnanpith awardee Kota Shivaram Karanth, among others.

Mangaluru: Months ago, after Adani Group took over Mangaluru international Airport and renamed it as Adani International Airport, meantime, several organisations, individuals and political parties started battling for renaming of the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA). However, it is now learnt that the Union government has stated that it has not received any proposal from the state government on the matter.

For a question raised by BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy, asking whether there was a proposal to rename the MIA, he had asked the Union government how many suggestions have been received on the new names, and what action the government has taken to rename the airport? However, minister of state for civil aviation Gen (retired) V K Singh replied in the negative. In his reply to Swamy’s query, Singh stated that the proposals for renaming of airports are considered based on the recommendations of the state government concerned, accompanied by a resolution passed in the state legislative assembly. However, no such proposal to rename MIA has yet been received from the Karnataka government.

The decision on renaming of airports is taken by the Union cabinet, after due consultations with the concerned central ministries or departments. There were several names suggested by various organisations and associations. They include of local demigods Koti-Chennayya, freedom fighter, Rani Abbakka, U S Mallya, a politician who is considered as doyen of modern Mangaluru, former defence minister George Fernandes, Jnanpith awardee Kota Shivaram Karanth, and others.

A few months ago, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel had stated that soon a decision to rename MIA after Koti-Chennaya will be taken, and a proposal has been submitted towards the same. Necessary steps will be taken to send a proposal to the Centre through the state government for renaming of MIA, he had said.



Also, Dakshina Kannada District Youth Congress president Mithun Rai, who had started an online campaign, demanding the renaming of MIA after Koti-Chennaya, said the MP has deceived the people of the coastal district with false assurance. Speaking to the media, Mithun said “The MP had said a proposal has already been sent to rename MIA to stop our fight on the same. However, the query in the Rajya Sabha has revealed that there was no such proposal submitted to rename MIA, so far,” .

Meanwhile, BJP state spokesperson and former MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik maintained that there was a request submitted by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel long ago. “There are too many names suggested, and renaming of airports is socially sensitive, and the Centre will take it into consideration, but it may take time,” he said.