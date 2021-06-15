Spread the love



















Varun embraces ‘fatherhood’, asks for a name for his ‘boy’



Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan embraced “fatherhood” on Tuesday, introducing his “boy” to his Instagram followers and asking them to help him with a name.

Varun was referring to his new pet dog, of course. He posted a video clip where he is seen playing with the pup. He confessed not being able to name the dog yet.

“FATHERHOOD. Still haven’t been able to name my boy. Help me out,” Varun wrote as the caption.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha commented on the picture: “Omg!!! Whats his naaaaame????”

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha simply wrote: “Awww.”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar said she wants to meet him: “When am I meeting him?”

Action star Tiger Shroff found the video “so cute”.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandes wrote: “That’s it! I’m arranging playdates with my cats and him!”

On the work front, Varun will be seen in the film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”, also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

He will also be seen in the supernatural thriller “Bhediya”. Directed by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobroyal, and is slated to hit the screens on April 14, 2022.

