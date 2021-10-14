Spread the love



















Varun Gandhi shares Vajpayee’s old clip to target govt



New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi, who has been consistently targeting his own government over the farmers protest and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, has now shared an old video of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in which Vajpayee is seen warning the then Congress government against repressing farmers.

In this video, which is of the year 1980, tweeted by Varun Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is seen saying, “Want to warn the government, leave the path of suppression. Don’t try to threaten farmers, they are not scared. We do not want to use the farmers’ movement for party politics but we support the farmers’ rightful demand and if the government suppresses, misuses the law, tries to repress the peaceful movement, then we will not hesitate to jump in their struggle. We will stand shoulder to shoulder with them.”

Varun Gandhi wrote in the caption, “Wise words from a big-hearted leader.”

Varun Gandhi has been constantly putting forward his own point of view away from the party line by writing or tweeting against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier Varun Gandhi had demanded stringent action against those responsible for killing farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Varun Gandhi along with his mother Maneka Gandhi were recently dropped from the BJP national executive which could be seen as an indication that the party leadership is not happy with him.

