Vasundhara Raje sprinkles ‘gulal’ on devotees at Govind Dev Temple

After showing her strength during her birthday celebrations in Salasar Temple in Rajasthan, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday went to the famous Govind Dev Temple here and sprinkled ‘gulal’ on devotees assembled there.



She was accompanied by her son MP Dushyant Singh and Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra.

She also paid obeisance at a Gurudwara located near the temple and “wished for the prosperity of the state”. On the occasion, Raje said: “The colours of Holi conveys the blessings of God; and people from all walks of life bow down before God together in the same colour and love.”

