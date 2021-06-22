Spread the love



















‘Vax For All-Free For All’ says PM Modi! Why People Are Still Paying BIG Bucks at Hospitals? Former MLC, Ivan D’Souza during a press meet also wants to know the same reason and warned of a protest if the district administration failed to provide free vaccination in the district

Mangaluru: If you have seen this morning, CM Yediyurappa’s government is once again spending BIG money of taxpayers on front-page advertisements in leading newspapers, boasting about PM Narendra Modi’s, “VACCINE FOR ALL-FREE FOR ALL”, as the World’s Largest Free Vaccination Campaign. The ad further says ‘ Corona Will Lose, India Will Win!, and Free COVID-19 vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age begins in India today; So far, the vaccine was free for people of 45 years age and above; Vaccines will be available free of cost in government-run vaccination centres. Together Let Us Defeat COVID-19. Get Yourself Vaccinated As Per Your Turn.

The advertisement further says, “Government of India is providing free vaccines to all states; Central government has provided 30 crore vaccine doses so far; Three vaccines approved in India so far, several new vaccines in the approval process. Get Vaccinated, Stay Safe. Vaccines are Safe, Ignore Rumours. Follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour even after vaccination. Visit www.cowin.gov.in to register and get full details on vaccination centres and vaccines.

And the advertisement also carries a message from PM Narendra Modi stating-“The Central government is beginning the ‘Free Vaccination For all’ campaign for every Indian from today (22 June). The biggest beneficiary of this phase of India’s vaccination drive shall be the poor, the middle class and the youth of the Country. All of us should pledge to get ourselves vaccinated. Together we will defeat COVID-19”.

Well said by PM Modi and his Government in providing Free Vaccinations to the entire people of India-But why only vaccinations are provided Free at Government-run vaccination centres? Why not the government provide the Vaccinations also at private hospitals, where the people, also being Indians, are paying BIG bucks at private hospitals to get the jab. Seems like a Total discrimination policy by PM Modi and his government to all Indians, irrespective of caste and creed.

During a press meet held at Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta, Mangaluru Former MLC Ivan D’Souza said, “There are a bunch of hoardings, banners and even front-page advertisements in newspapers saying that vaccination will be given free to everyone. Unfortunately, private hospitals are charging enormous rates between Rs 750 to over Rs 1000, depending on the vaccination brand. In this regard, I want a genuine answer from MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and MLA Vedavyas Kamath about whether the vaccination is for the rich or poor. Why can’t the District administration take necessary steps in providing free vaccination for all, and sell it for money since it is a life-saving drug? Therefore, each and everyone should get vaccinated free of cost, and that trading should not be done in the name of vaccination”.

“If the district administration won’t take action soon in this regard by providing free vaccinations to all in the district, Congress will stage a protest. Regarding the lifting of lockdown, the district administration has failed in adopting effective measures needed. All shops should be allowed to run the entire day, and allow buses to operate so that people can travel to work or other engagements. Even the guidelines should be changed for weddings, where 100 guests should be allowed and not 50. Compensation for COVID victims should be increased to Rs 5 lakhs,” added Ivan D’Souza.

