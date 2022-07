Veerendra Heggade, Ilaiyaraaja, PT Usha, V Vijayendra Prasad nominated to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Iconic composer Ilaiyaraaja, celebrated athlete P T Usha, philanthropist Veerendra Heggade and screenwriter-director V Vijayendra Prasad were Wednesday nominated as Rajya Sabha members.

The four nominated representatives represent four South Indian states.

