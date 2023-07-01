Vehicular Overpass from Nanthoor Junction to KPT Junction 232 TREES Could be AXED



Mangaluru: After a long wait to have a Flyover or an Overpass near Nanthoor Junction along the National Highway through KPT Junction, now the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has plans to construct a vehicular overpass to ease traffic congestion on the 1.6km National Highway stretch from Nanthoor Junction to KPT Junction. Meanwhile, The forest department will hold a public hearing about a proposal to fell 232 trees beside NH-66 from Nanthoor Junction to KPT Junction, at the office of Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mangaluru division, Ground floor, PWD building, near Nehru Maidan, Mangaluru, at 4 pm on 10 July 2023.

The forest department has stated that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has plans to construct a vehicular overpass to ease traffic congestion on the 1.6km national highway stretch from Nanthoor Junction to KPT Junction. Further, the NHAI will also be developing service roads on either side of the stretch. The New Mangalore Port Road Company Limited, an arm of the NHAI, has been entrusted with the responsibility of clearing 602 trees that were planted by the forest department in the past few years.

Of the 602 trees, 370 can be transplanted, and hence a decision will be taken as per government procedure. Meanwhile, 232 trees will have to be felled for the implementation of the proposed vehicular overpass project, officials stated. As per the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, a public hearing needs to be conducted to axe more than 50 trees. Those who have objections may appear in person, and submit the same during the public hearing.

Written objections should reach the tree officer and assistant conservator of forests, Mangaluru sub-division, Ground Floor, PWD Building near Nehru Maidan, Mangaluru, by July 10. Objections may also be mailed to dcf_mngt@yahoo.co.in before 10 July 2023

