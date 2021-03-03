Spread the love



















Vendors from TN Make Brisk Business selling ‘Full Face Masked’ Cocks for ‘Mari Puja’ & ‘Kori Katta’!

Mangaluru: While human beings abuse the rules when it comes following the rules of Covid-19 by not following social distance or wearing face masks, but here we have these cocks aka roosters fully face masked, which was something unique to look at. However, the roosters had covered their faces with masks not for Covid-19 prevention, instead to stop them from pecking at each other while they were stocked in the basket. ‘Mari Puja’ was held with pomp and gaiety at the historically famous Mariyamma Temple near Urwa Market, where thousands of Nati Roosters were offered to the temple deity Goddess Mariyamma.



There’s a reason Erode or Salem (Tamil Nadu) roosters sell for up to from Rs 4000-Rs 5000. Their hackles bristle, their feathers glisten, and they’ve been trained to fight unto death. Apart from the sale of fighter cocks, there are also the other Country aka Nati roosters meant for cooking, with prices ranging from Rs 1500 to Rs 2000. These vendors bring these roosters in a pick-up truck twice a week, and after they reach Mangaluru, they sell a bunch of these roosters to a local dealer, who transports them in his auto-rickshaw to his shop in Bolar, and sells them keeping his extra margin of profit.

When asked with these vendors, whether it is legal to carry on with their tarde hauling the roosters from Tamil Nadu into Dakshina Kannada, the reply was,that they have to bribe the cops along the journey, especially at the borders, ranging from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000- but they still earn a pretty good income even though they have to shell out money to bribe the cops. Coastal district facing acute shortage of fighter roosters to take part in cock fights, one of the popular folk games in the coast, the roosters are brought from Erode in Tamil Nadu. These sellers from Tamil Nadu come to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi twice or thrice every week.

There is a great demand for ‘naati’ chicken for religious rituals and for cock fights. The rooster from Erode with black legs and black eyes are in great demand, said the local buyer. And here it is so huge that the roosters which are brought are sold within two or three days, said the local seller, stating that “the roosters from Erode fight back even after getting injured in the fight. Hence, there is a great demand for these roosters. “Normally priority is given for the best roosters to fight in the ‘Kori katta’. As a result, the roosters fetch between Rs 4,000 to Rs 10K, sometimes even upto Rs 50K, depending on their ability to fight back in the game” said the vendor.

“I have been getting 100 to 200 roosters every week, for the last six years. The roosters are sold within no time. The price for the roosters are fixed depending on the colour and variety. Some of the names of the breed of roosters are ‘Fighter,’ ‘Arefighter,’ ‘Kempuriye,’ ‘Maype,’ ‘Peradinge,’ ‘Neelamype,’ ‘Kemmara Mype,’ ‘Sambrani Mype’ ‘Korunge,’ ‘Kaal Korunge,’ ‘Panchavani,’ ‘Kappu Panchavani,’ ‘Kempu Panchavani,’ ‘Manjole,’ ‘Kave,’ ‘Kappu Kadle,’ ‘Kappu Kemmaire,’ ‘Tamra Mype’ and so on” said the local seller.