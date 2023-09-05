Versatile Veteran Kannada Actor Anant Nag Celebrates His 75th Birthday with Special Children

Mangaluru: The last time, Team Mangalorean had interacted with the VIP from the Kannada cinema world, Anant Nagarkatte, fondly known as “Anant Nag”, when he had made his maiden visit to Ideal’s Cafe, to savour some delicious flavours of Ideal Ice Cream in November 2019. Nag was in the City then along with his wife, Ms. Gayathri Nag, for a function organized by Young Chitrapura Saraswath Sangha, where they had honoured him at a function held at Ganapathy High School, Mangaluru.

File Photos: Anant Nag with Mukund Kamath Managing Director of Ideal Ice Cream…

………….and with Kamath’s Family Members

Once again Team Mangalorean had the pleasure of meeting Anant Nag when he celebrated his 75th Birthday on 4 September 2023 at the Anirvedha Foundation, a care centre for mentally ill children, located at Tharethotta, near Nanthoor Junction, Mangaluru. Having attended the day-long programme of Kudla Samskrutika Prathistana on Sunday 3 September to celebrate his 75th birthday and 50th year in Indian Cinema, The following day Nag, on his birthday (Monday 4 September), started with visiting temples in Mangaluru.

Anant Nag was born in a Konkani-speaking family on 4 September 1948 to Anandi and Sadanand Nagarkatte in Shirali, Bhatkal taluk, where he spent most of his childhood. Nag did his early schooling in a Catholic school in Ajjarkad, Udupi, Ananda Ashrama in Dakshina Kannada and Chitrapur Math in Uttara Kannada districts of the erstwhile Mysore state (now Karnataka In class 9th standard, he was sent to Mumbai for further study. He attempted to join the armed services but was rejected by the Army for being underweight and by the Air Force for poor eyesight. He was drawn towards the theatre movement of Mumbai and he was selected to act in Konkani, Kannada and Marathi-language plays.

Before proceeding to Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel, the senior actor visited the new centre of Anirvedha Foundation, a centre that provides psychological and other support for mentally ill children. The veteran actor cut the cake prepared by the foundation and shared it with the children. He was moved to receive greeting cards, drawings and specially curated gifts from the children. The NGO was filled with joy and laughter as renowned actor Anant Nag chose to celebrate his 75th birthday with the centre’s children. On the occasion, Nag officially inaugurated the new location for Anirvedha, and it was a momentous occasion that signified a bright future for children with special needs and their families.

The actor’s gesture of coming to the event with his family members and spending time with special needs children made the occasion even more heartwarming and memorable, showcasing his compassion and commitment to making a positive impact beyond the world of cinema. The event included a diverse audience, including community leaders, local dignitaries, and long-standing supporters of Anirvedha’s mission. Dr KT Shwetha welcomed the guests on the stage, the chief Guests for the day were Dr Ravichandra Karkal, psychiatrist and MCC Corporator Naveen D’Souza who appreciated our efforts made at Anirvedha and assured support in our future endeavours.

In a deeply moving moment during the event, the actor took the stage and, with genuine warmth, recounted his previous roles in mental health advocacy within the film industry. He spoke passionately about how cinema had the power to break down stigmas surrounding mental health and foster empathy. Actor Anant Nag went on to express his heartfelt appreciation for the Center for Special Children, recognizing their invaluable efforts in making therapy accessible to all, including those with special needs. He commended the centre and The Director of Anirvedha, Dr KT Shwetha for being a beacon of hope, a place where children and families could find support and understanding on their journey towards healing and empowerment. His words resonated deeply with the audience, reaffirming the significance of the centre’s mission and the actor’s enduring commitment to a social cause

The heartwarming highlight of the day was when actor Anant Nag joined the special children for a delightful cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate his birthday, With hearts full of love and gratitude, the children then presented the actor with carefully crafted handmade greeting cards to the actor. The event concluded on a heartwarming note as the children took centre stage to dance to one of the actor’s famous songs, with infectious energy and grace, they brought the song to life through their synchronized movements and radiant smiles, these performances highlighted their abilities and were met with enthusiastic applause from the audience. The children presented two dances, including the popular children’s song ” Bumbum Bole Masti Me Dole”.

His wife Gayatri, daughter Aditi, and son-in-law Vivek participated in the programme. Anant Nag was honoured and felicitated by the centre for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of cinema. Speaking on the occasion, Anant Nag said ” I am overwhelmed to celebrate my birthday with the special children, whom I call “Nadedaado Devategalu” (Walking Gods). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly named them Divyang as they have a certain divinity in them. And serving these children is nothing but serving God, My first film is where I played the role of a hypnotist, who engaged in hypnosis to understand problems and then give treatment. As it is a cinema, you cannot show the challenges involved in this exercise. People know me more for my role of Venkoba Rao, an elderly man affected by Alzheimer’s, in the 2016 film Godhi Banna Sadharana Maikattu of Hemanth Rao”

Appreciating the work the foundation has been doing since 2015, the actor wished for the development of the children as normal persons. Dr K.T. Shwetha, the director of the foundation, said it has so far served over 1,500 mentally ill children, and presently, nearly 90 children are undergoing therapy. Consultant psychologist Ravichandra S. Karkal and Leader of the Opposition in Mangaluru City Corporation Council Naveen R. D’Souza also spoke on the occasion The presence of Actor Ananth Nag catalyzed generating awareness and garnering additional support for the center’s initiatives. It was a poignant reminder of the power of simple pleasures and the profound impact that kindness and inclusivity can have on the lives of these remarkable young individuals.

Earlier during a programme with senior journalists at ‘Ananta Abhinandane’, to celebrate the actor’s 75th birthday organised by the felicitation committee and Kudla Samskruthika Pratishthana herefunction at T V Raman Pai Hall, Mangaluru on Sunday, 3 September, Anant Nag said that he is ready to act in Tulu, Konkani and Kodava films if offered an intense role. “I do not have any prejudice against acting in Tulu, Konkani and Kodava films. If given an intense character, I will act in these films. II acted in the Tulu movie English (of K. Sooraj Shetty released in March 2021) but the role was very small. I got promoted to films after acting in several plays, including plays in Konkani. As an actor, I have to entertain people. People come to watch movies, keeping aside their problems. If there are roles to entertain people, I am ready to do it in any language,”



He also said “To do a Konkani film that caters to a wider audience is challenging and also expensive. There is a need for a good producer (for Konkani films), I have a long association with Coastal Karnataka and Kasaragod where I spent my childhood, and it was a matter of pride and also challenging to act in Rishab Shetty’s film Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shaale Kasaragod, Koduge: Ramanna Rai. For those coming from a theatre background, enacting a long script is not difficult.

