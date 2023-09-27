Very heavy rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar: IMD



New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Thursday and Friday.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 Kmph gusting to 65 Kmph is also expected over Andaman Islands during Friday and Sunday.

In its bulletin, the MD said that in East India, the weather forecast indicates light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

“Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands till Sunday, in Odisha till October 1, in Gangetic West Bengal on Sunday, and in Jharkhand on Sunday and October 1,” said the weather agency.

In South India, there is a forecast of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, along with isolated heavy rainfall, especially over Tamil Nadu from Wednesday to Friday, Coastal Karnataka till October 1, Kerala and Mahe from Thursday to Sunday, and Interior Karnataka from Friday to October 1.

The IMD further said that in West India, the forecast indicates light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, with isolated heavy rainfall expected over Konkan-Goa from Wednesday to Sunday, Madhya Maharashtra from Wednesday to Saturday, and Marathwada on Wednesday.

“On Thursday and Friday, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan-Goa and Madhya Maharashtra,” the IMD said.

In Central India, there is a prediction of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Chhattisgarh on Sunday and October 1.

“For the rest of the country, no significant weather events are anticipated during this period,” as per IMD forecast.

Like this: Like Loading...