Veteran Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa's daughter joins BJP in K'taka

Veteran Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa’s daughter and KPCC General Secretary Rajanandini on Wednesday joined the BJP, just ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, scheduled on May 10.

Veteran Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa's daughter and KPCC General Secretary Rajanandini on Wednesday joined the BJP, just ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, scheduled on May 10.

Rajanandini wanted a ticket from Sagar constituency in Shivamogga district and had applied for the same. However, the Congress party had allotted the ticket to Gopalakrishna Belur, after which she maintained distance from the grand-old party.

After joining the BJP, Rajanandini said she was an office bearer and expected the Congress party would recognise her years of efforts.

“The Congress party rejected a ticket to an educated woman belonging to backward classes. Someone has recognised me and given me a hearty welcome. I am a worker. I will work anywhere. My father has been working for the party since 1978-79. Due to age factor, he withdrew from the contest and asked for the ticket for me. His desires were never respected. Now, I have made my own decision,” she said.

Before induction into the BJP, Rajanandini met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee member B. S. Yediyurappa, and held talks.

On his daughter joining the BJP, Thimmappa said that he had never thought that his daughter would do such a thing.

“I have the satisfaction of working for the ideology of the Congress party. My daughter’s decision has pained me,” he said.

“BJP MLA Haratalu Halappa is behind my daughter’s move. I will talk to her,” he said.

