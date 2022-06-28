Veteran CPI-M leader T.Sivadasa Menon dead at 90

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran CPI-M leader and former Finance Minister T.Sivadasa Menon passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Tuesday, party sources said. He was 90.

Menon, a teacher by profession, had quit his job in 1986 and plunged into full time politics.

He won three times from the Malampuzha Assembly constituency in Palakkad district and was a State Minister on two occasions from 1987-91 and from 1996-2001 when he was State Minister for Excise and Finance.

On both the occasions he was part of the E.K.Nayanar cabinet.

He breathed his last at a hospital following age-related ailments.

Known for his soft behaviour, Menon was always approached by junior legislators for advice.

Condolences have started to pour in from various quarters.