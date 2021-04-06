Spread the love



















Veteran journalist Fatima Zakaria falls prey to Covid-19



Aurangabad (Maharashtra): Veteran journalist Fatima R. Zakaria, the former editor of the Sunday Times, Mumbai, and mother of global media personality Fareed R. Zakaria, passed away at a private hospital here on Tuesday due to Covid-19, a close family friend said.

Wife of former Maharashtra minister and Islamic scholar late Rafique Zakaria, Fatima Zakaria had been admitted to a local hospital for the past few days, Aurangabad AIMIM MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel told IANS.

“This is shocking and an irreparable loss to the media fraternity. Details of her last rites and other formalities are being finalised in consultation with her family in view of the stringent Covid restrictions imposed here,” he added.