VHP and BD try to Gherao Former MLA’s Son’s House in Ullal, Arrested

Mangaluru: The activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal tried to gherao the house of former MLA’s Son, businessman B M Basha’s house at Mastikatte, Ullal here on August 11.

The VHP and BD activists staged a protest holding placards in the name of “Jana Jagrati” at Ullal. Later the protesters tried to enter the house of B M Basha. The Ullal police took the protesters including VHP convenor Sharan Pumpwell into custody.

Two days back VHP and BD during the press meet had said, “In the district, Love Jihad is still going on. In the name of love, Hindu girls have been converted to Islam. A similar incident had come to light in Ullal. We will demand a thorough investigation in this case through a Post Card campaign on August 11”.

Accordingly, the VHP and BD activists held a postcard campaign at Mastikatte, Ullal and later tried to enter the house of B M Basha.

