VHP leader Sadhvi Saraswati Asks Hindus to Carry Swords to Protect Cows

Karkala: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) speaker Sadhvi Saraswati said that all Hindus should keep swords in their homes to save their cattle. She was speaking at the Hindu Sangama programme organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal at the Karkala Gandhi Maidan on Sunday, December 12.

Addressing the gathering Sadhvi Saraswati said, “Across the world ‘Gau Matha’ (cow) is respected, but in Karnataka, the cow is killed for meat. Such slaughterers have no right to live in this country. Cows are being stolen from the cowsheds of Hindus showing arms. We all should carry swords to save the Gau Matha”.

She further said, “Some anti-nationalists are praising Tippu Sultan in Karnataka. We should protest against them. Government should bring strict laws against Cow slaughter, Conversion and Love Jihad. Bhagavad Geeta says that every soul is the child of God and every life is divine. Bharat Matha is our land. We should fight against love Jihad and put an end to cow slaughter”.

Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Math said, “We should give value based spiritual education to our children. Safeguarding Religious places should be our top priority which should be done according to the law. No one should take law in their hands”, he urged.

Vinay Guruji of Gaurigadde, Sri Kalahasthendra Swamiji of Anegundi Math also addressed the gathering.

VHP and BD leaders M B Puranik, Bola Srinivas Kamath, Kadthala Vishwanath Poojary, Sunil KR, Sharath Hegde and others were present.